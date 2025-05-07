US loses another military aircraft off Yemen: CNN

The aircraft reportedly plunged into the sea after experiencing an arrestment failure while attempting to land on the carrier, forcing both the pilot and weapons systems officer to eject. CNN reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

“The arrestment failed, causing the aircraft to go overboard. Both aviators safely ejected and were rescued by a helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 11,” an unnamed defense official told USNI News.

“The aviators were evaluated by medical personnel and assessed to have minor injuries. No flight deck personnel were injured.”

The incident reportedly occurred the same day the Houthi rebel group “took a shot” at the Truman, though it remains unclear whether the two events are connected. A formal investigation is underway, while the Navy has yet to officially confirm the details.

Just last week, another F/A-18 fell overboard from the Truman during evasive maneuvers to avoid incoming Houthi missile fire. In a separate incident last December, an F/A-18 was mistakenly shot down by the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg shortly after launching from the Truman for bombing raids against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Each F/A-18 Super Hornet costs between $60 million and $70 million, according to Pentagon estimates. The Houthis have also claimed to have shot down more than a dozen American MQ-9 Reaper drones over the past year, each valued at approximately $30 million.

The US has repeatedly clashed with the Houthis since the group began targeting Red Sea shipping in late 2023, claiming to act in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. The Truman strike group has launched numerous airstrikes on Yemen as part of a broader US-UK operation.

However, on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that Washington would “immediately halt” its bombing campaign, claiming the Houthis had “capitulated” and no longer sought confrontation. Shortly after the announcement, Oman confirmed it had mediated a ceasefire agreement between the US and the Houthis, with both sides pledging not to target one another in the Red Sea.