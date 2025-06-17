Media WireAmericasMiddle East

US will not sign joint G7 statement calling for de-escalation between Israel and Iran

By IFP Media Wire

US President Donald Trump does not intend to sign a joint statement calling for de-escalation between Tel Aviv and Tehran drafted by G7 leaders in Canada, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The draft statement, which had been spearheaded by European officials at the summit of leading industrialized nations, says Israel has a right to defend itself and that Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon.

“Under the strong leadership of President Trump, the United States is back to leading the effort to restore peace around the world. President Trump will continue to work towards ensuring Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon,” a White House official said in response to a question about Trump’s plans when it came to the joint statement.

Trump’s decision not to sign on to the statement sets up an immediate divide with his counterparts before the summit even gets underway in the Canadian Rockies.

The Israeli regime attacked a number of residential neighborhoods of Tehran as well as military and nuclear sites in other parts of Iran in the early hours of Friday.

Several top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and dozens of civilians have been martyred in the strikes.

The Iranian Armed Forces have launched several rounds of retaliatory missile attacks against the Israeli targets during the past four days.

