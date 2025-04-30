US jet rolls off aircraft carrier as ship reportedly swerves Houthi fire: Report

The F/A-18 fighter Super Hornet jet, along with the vehicle towing it into place on the deck of the USS Harry S Truman, rolled right out of the hangar and into the water, the navy said.

Unnamed US officials indicated to CNN that the ship was swerving to avoid incoming fire from Yemen’s Houthi rebel force. Carriers make a zigzag maneuver when attempting to evade missile fire, causing them to list to one side.

An official account of the ship’s movements was awaited on Tuesday as an investigation was being carried out.

The Truman has been patrolling in the Middle East for several months, and recently had its stint extended by the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth.

It is one of two US aircraft carriers operating in the area, where US forces have been striking the Houthis on a near daily basis using fighter jets, bombers, ships and drones.

“The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard,” the navy announced. The jet was part of Strike Fighter Squadron 136.

The crew members who were in the pilot seat of the Super Hornet and on the small towing tractor both jumped out before the jet and the tug went into the Red Sea. Fighter jets are routinely towed around the hangar deck to park where they are needed.

Monday’s incident was the second F/A-18 operating off the Truman to be lost in six months, after one was mistakenly shot down by the USS Gettysburg late last year.