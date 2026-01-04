US issues warnings to three Latin American states

Trump’s comments came Saturday as he defended the operation in Venezuela, characterizing Maduro as a “narco-terrorist.” When asked about the implications for neighboring countries, Trump doubled down on his criticisms of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a key ally of Maduro.

“He has cocaine mills, he has factories where he makes cocaine,” Trump said, adding, “he does have to watch his ass.”

The US president also noted that Cuba is “going to be something we’ll end up talking about,” suggesting that Washington wants to “help the people” of this “failing nation,” similar to Venezuela.

“It’s very similar in the sense that we want to help the people in Cuba, but we also want to help the people who were forced out of Cuba and are living in this country,” he continued.

Trump also stated that “something’s going to have to be done with Mexico,” claiming that drug cartels effectively control the country and that President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo is “frightened” of them.

“They’re running Mexico. I’ve asked her numerous times: ‘Would you like us to take out the cartels?’ ‘No, no, no, Mr. President, no, no, no, please.’ So we have to do something,” he stressed in a phone interview with Fox News earlier in the day.

Washington’s military action has sparked widespread international condemnation, with all three nations denouncing it as a breach of international law and a threat to regional stability.

Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong condemnation of the US intervention, stating it “seriously jeopardizes regional stability” and that Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a “zone of peace.” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described the attack as “cowardly, criminal and treacherous” and called for international condemnation. Colombia’s President Petro expressed “deep concern” and reaffirmed his government’s rejection of “any unilateral military action.”