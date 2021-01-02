US Forces Must Leave Region after Soleimani’s Assassination: Iran

A senior Iranian official says the full withdrawal of American troops from the region will be the response to the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of staff of the Iranian President’s office, told Lebanese newspaper Al-Ahed that Iran initially responded to the US assassination of General Soleimani militarily.

“In the military phase, you must know that after the criminal assassination of General Soleimani, Iran launched a missile attack on an American base [in Iraq] which was involved in the incident,” Vaezi said.

“That targeted attack had a clear message for the Americans that encroachment upon Iran’s bounds will definitely not go unanswered,” he added.

He underlined that the martyrdom of General Soleimani destroyed the “delusions of grandeur” of his assassins.

He said when the US, which claims to be a superpower, kills an Iranian military commander during his diplomatic visit to another country in a cowardly act of assassination, that means Washington was no match for the general and his companions in the field and on the ground.

“It is clear that the Trump administration regarded General Soleimani as a major impediment to its destructive policies and efforts to fuel the flames of tension in the region,” said the top official.

The top official said Iran has always underlined the importance of ensuring regional security by countries in the region and countering interference by states located beyond the region.

“The Hormuz peace initiative announced by our president is still on the table, and we believe it will be put into force with the help of the regional countries,” Vaezi noted.

“From our standpoint, we can establish peace and stability through regional cooperation, and there is no need for the presence of foreigners in the region,” he said.

“So far, the result of foreign presence in the region has been nothing but destruction, war and crime,” he added.