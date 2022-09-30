Friday, September 30, 2022
US confirms death of American in Iran attacks on Iraq

By IFP Media Wire
Iran ballistic missiles

The United States has confirmed that an American citizen was killed in Iran's missile and drone attacks on the Kurdish region of Iraq.

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday confirmed that a US citizen was killed in the Iranian attack that targeted sites in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on Wednesday.

Patel added he could not make any further comment on the case due to privacy considerations.

Since Saturday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) ground forces have launched a series of aerial raids on the positions of Iraqi Kurdistan-based terrorist groups.

In a statement on Thursday, the IRGC Ground Force announced that that the operations against terror bases will continue until all anti-Iran separatist and terrorist outfits holed up in the rugged mountainous area lay down their arms and surrender.

