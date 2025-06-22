US behind Israel’s hostile actions: Iran’s president

Pezeshkian accused the US of being the responsible for Israel’s actions towards Iran.

“Although they initially tried to conceal their role, after the decisive and deterrent response of our country’s armed forces and the observation of the Zionist regime’s [Israel’s] obvious inability, they inevitably came to the fore,” he said, referring to the US.

He added despite the losses suffered by the country, it was now time to set aside differences and “activate the great capacities of the people”.

The US attacked three key nuclear facilities early Sunday in an operation Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear ambitions, though a full impact assessment is ongoing.

President Donald Trump warned in a White House address that the US will launch more attacks if Iran does not make peace.