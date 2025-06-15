US had “nothing to do with attack on Iran”: Trump

“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” Trump said.

“However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict,” Trump added.

This spring, Trump gave Iran 60 days to negotiate a nuclear deal, warning there would be consequences if they didn’t come to an agreement. At the time, Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on attacking Iran, to give space for the negotiations.

After Israel began striking Iran on Friday, Trump told CNN: “I don’t know if you know but I gave them a 60-day warning and today is day 61.”

In brazen contravention of international law, the Israeli regime launched a military strike on Iran on Friday, bombing nuclear civilian infrastructure and assassinating several nuclear scientists, as well as high-ranking military commanders.

Less than 24 hours after the Israeli aggression, Iran launched its retaliatory operation – dubbed Operation True Promise III — by firing a barrage of missiles towards the occupied Palestinian territories.