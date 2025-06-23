US assault gives Iranian armed forces ‘free hand’ for any retaliatory action: Top general

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks in a message issued on Monday in response to the US aggression targeting three nuclear sites located in north-central and central Iran on Sunday.

“The criminal United States must know that it has given the Armed Forces’ warriors a free hand to take any action against its interests and military,” he stated.

In addition to providing the forces with full discretion with regard to pending reprisal, the US has opened up an endless range of options that the Islamic Republic could adopt towards “punishing its illegitimate and aggressive offspring,” he added, referring to the Israeli regime.

“In this regard, we will never back down,” Major General Mousavi noted.

The Israeli regime launched unprovoked aggression on the Islamic Republic last Friday, with American backing, assassinating several top-ranking military commanders, scientists and many other ordinary civilians, including women and children.

After more than a week, the US decided to finally make it official with direct intervention in the war that the Israeli regime has been losing.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the US launched unlawful strikes against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in a clear violation of international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).