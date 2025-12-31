US announces new sanctions against Iran, Venezuela

The U.S. is sanctioning 10 entities and people based in the two countries. Among those targeted are Venezuela-based Empresa Aeronáutica Nacional SA, which the Treasury Department said oversees assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in connection with Iranian-based Qods Aviation Industries.

The administration is also sanctioning three Iran-based individuals in connection with efforts to acquire chemicals for ballistic missiles, as well as two companies and three people in Iran with connections to Iran’s UAV and aerospace program.

“Today’s action highlights the importance of the re-imposition of sanctions and other restrictions on Iran pursuant to UN Security Council resolutions,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott announced in a statement.

“The entities and individuals designated today demonstrate Iran is actively proliferating its combat UAVs and continues to procure missile-related items in violation of UN restrictions,” it added.

The new sanctions come as President Donald Trump has ramped up pressure on Venezuela by imposing sanctions on embattled President Nicolás Maduro and ordering military strikes on a facility he said was used as a “dock” for alleged drug boats.

Trump on Monday also threatened to strike Iran if leaders pursue a nuclear weapon.

“Now, I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are we’re going to have to knock them down. We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that’s not happening,” he stated during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.