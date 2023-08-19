US aircraft carriers pay heed to Iran’s maritime rules in Persian Gulf: IRGC navy chief

In an address to a conference of IRGC commanders on Saturday, Rear Admiral Tangsiri stated the IRGC Navy is projecting power in the Persian Gulf vigorously.

“Even American warships carrying airplanes and helicopters obey our rules when they cross the Persian Gulf,” he added.

He noted that the NATO forces pay heed to the IRGC Navy’s warnings in the region. “For instance, the IRGC vessels once approached a US aircraft carrier, and the warship escaped 180 miles away.”

Highlighting the IRGC Navy’s progress in the development of various combat, reconnaissance, assault and hybrid drones, the commander said his forces have perfect coast-to-sea missiles.

He also stated that the IRGC Navy has manufactured military speed boats with a breakneck velocity of 110 knots (203 km/h).

“We have managed to mount rocket-launchers on 8-meter speedboats,” Tangsiri continued, adding that Iran is the first country in West Asia that can fly drones from the deck of military vessels.

Earlier this month, the IRGC spokesman underlined that Iran is quite capable of responding in kind to any act of mischief in the region.

“Iran has reached such a high degree of power and capability that can respond in kind to any US action and mischief (in the region), including the seizure of ships,” General Ramezan Sharif said.

His remarks came after the US Naval Forces Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the US Navy has deployed more than 3,000 sailors and Marine forces to West Asia under the pretext of protecting ships and vessels crossing the main waterways in the strategic region.