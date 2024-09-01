UNRWA says Israel using Google ads to undermine UN body

Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA commissioner-general, took to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce what he described as a “misinformation campaign” by Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“The spread of misinformation and disinformation continues to be used as a weapon in the war in Gaza,” Lazzarini stated.

He accused the Israeli government of buying Google ads in an effort to block users from donating to the agency and to carry out a defamation campaign against UNRWA.

“UNRWA is the largest humanitarian organization responding to the crisis in Gaza,” Lazzarini noted, stressing that the campaign not only damages the agency’s reputation but also endangers the lives of its staff.

Lazzarini called for an end to these “deliberate efforts” to spread misinformation and urged for an investigation into the matter. He also criticized companies, including social media platforms, for profiting from the dissemination of disinformation, stressing the need for stronger regulations to combat these practices.

Israel has long sought the closure of UNRWA, which is the only UN agency specifically mandated to address the basic needs of Palestinian refugees. Established by a UN resolution in 1949, UNRWA provides assistance and protection to refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the occupied West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.

Earlier this year, Israel alleged that some of the agency’s staff participated in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on Israel, leading more than a dozen international donors to suspend support.

A UN-authorised independent review found that Israel had not provided credible evidence for its accusations and most donors have since reinstated funding.

Israeli attacks in Gaza have frequently targeted UNRWA facilities, killing 212 of its staff members and hitting at least 70 percent of its schools, according to the organisation.