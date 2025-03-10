UN mission: Iran may consider talks aimed at easing nuclear ‘militarization’ concerns

“If the objective of negotiations is to address concerns regarding any potential militarization of Iran’s nuclear program, such discussions may be subject to consideration,” the mission said in a statement on X on Sunday.

Weeks after signing an order restoring maximum pressure on Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that he had sent a letter to Iran, asking that negotiations be reopened.

During his first term, Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran, signed by his predecessor, Barack Obama, in 2015, and re-imposed tough economic sanctions on the country, which the accord had lifted.

“Should the aim be the dismantlement of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program to claim that what Obama failed to achieve has now been accomplished, such negotiations will never take place,” Iran’s mission to the U.N. announced in the statement.

Addressing government officials on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reiterated that Iran rejects a push by “bullying governments” to open negotiations.

The Leader added that such gestures for diplomacy were not a genuine attempt at resolving the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program, but an effort to impose their excessive demands on the country.