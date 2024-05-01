UN says law enforcement action at US universities ‘disproportionate’

The spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Marta Hurtado, said, “We are concerned that some of law enforcement actions across a series of universities appear disproportionate in their inputs.”

Pro-Palestinian protests and encampments on college campuses have entered their second week, as law enforcement arrest hundreds and remaining protesters occupy campus buildings.

Another UN official also voiced concern over heavy-handed steps taken to disperse and dismantle pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses in the United States.

“I am concerned that some of law enforcement actions across a series of universities appear disproportionate in their impact,” said UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk.

“Freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly are fundamental to society –- particularly when there is sharp disagreement on major issues, as there are in relation to the conflict in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel,” he added.