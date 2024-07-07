Sunday, July 7, 2024
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

UN says children spend 8 hours per day carrying food, water in Gaza

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

The United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has announced that children in the Gaza Strip spend eight hours a day carrying food and water, forcing families to resort to using seawater for daily tasks.

“Children in #Gaza can spend 6-8 hours a day collecting water & food, often carrying heavy weights & walking long distances,” the agency wrote on X.

“Sanitation facilities & infrastructure are severely compromised, forcing thousands of families to rely on seawater to wash, clean & even drink,” it added.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 87,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks