UN raises alarm over Syria crisis as terrorists press Hama offensive

By IFP Media Wire
Syria

The United Nations has expressed alarm over spiraling violence in Syria as militant groups continue to battle pro-government troops in the central province of Hama.

State news agency SANA said Syrian forces were fighting fierce battles in the central Hama province on Tuesday. Syrian and Russian warplanes carried out air attacks in the northern Hama countryside, according to state media.

The terror groups’ military operations administration claimed they captured 14 central villages and towns including Halfaya, Taybat al-Imam, Maardis and Suran.

After their rapid takeover of the city of Aleppo last week, the terror groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as well as Turkiye-backed opposition fighters, are pressing south towards Hama city, the country’s fourth-largest.

Last week’s assault by militants opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is the biggest offensive for years in a conflict which began in 2011 and whose front lines had been frozen since 2020.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed he was “alarmed” by the escalation in violence and called for an immediate halt to the fighting.

The UN human rights office warned that the spiralling violence was deepening the suffering endured by millions.

“Our office has documented a number of extremely concerning incidents resulting in multiple civilian casualties, including a high number of women and children, stemming from attacks by both Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and by pro-government forces,” said a spokesman for UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

The hostilities are also damaging health facilities, education buildings, and food markets, he added.

