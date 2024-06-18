UN agency warns “Gaza is most dangerous place in world for aid workers”

“Gaza is the most dangerous places in the world for aid workers. Since the war began, 193 UNRWA colleagues have been killed — the highest death toll in UN history,” the agency tweeted on Monday.

“Despite this, our colleagues keep working to support families and provide aid amid the dire humanitarian crisis.”

The agency added that it works in the most challenging circumstances and that its facilities continue to be targeted.

More than 37,300 Palestinians have since been killed in the besieged enclave, most of them women and children, and more than 85,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.