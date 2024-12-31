Ukraine can help restore stability, security in Syria after years of ‘Russian interference’: Zelensky

“It would be the right step to restore our diplomatic relations and economic cooperation with Syria,” he said.

“And I really hope that post-Assad Syria will respect international law – something Assad couldn’t and didn’t want to do.”

Zelesnky also expressed gratitude to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who raised the Ukrainian flag over the Honorary Consulate in Damascus.

“I would also like to thank Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Ministry team and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food for organizing our delegation’s visit to Damascus – to the new Syria,” Zelensky added.

“I look forward to receiving reports from the ministers on the negotiations and the initial results. This demonstrates Ukraine’s leadership and agility in foreign policy – qualities that can deliver the positive outcomes we need.”

Ukraine has acted swiftly to rebuild relations with Syria following the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Sybiha’s visit marked the first official Ukrainian delegation to Syria in years, signaling an effort to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2022 after Assad aligned with Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During his visit, Sybiha highlighted Ukraine’s readiness to reestablish diplomatic relations, trade, and educational exchanges with Syria, provided the new leadership adheres to international law and respects territorial integrity.