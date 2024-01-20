Ukraine decries Russian leadership’s ‘insanity’ amid war

“Because of the insanity of Russian leadership, all nations around the world are facing a period of uncertainty and insecurity,” Zelensky said in his evening video message broadcast in Kiev on Friday.

“The world is becoming increasingly aware that more wars may be on the horizon,” Zelensky also wrote on the social network X, the former Twitter.

“But we have the strength to stop this. We have the strength to preserve normal life. The world has it. And this strength must be put to use right now to stop Russia.”

“I am grateful to everyone who defends Ukraine, everyone who works for Ukraine, and everyone who remembers that the primary goal is to provide Ukraine with all the tools it needs to expel the occupiers. We will certainly do so,” he added.

Once again, Zelensky called on the international community to join forces to defeat Russia.

Ukraine, which has been facing a full-scale Russian assault since February 2022, is dependent on arms and ammunition supplies from the West for its defence.

Zelensky once again thanked the international allies for their help. The most important goal was to provide the country with everything it needs to drive out the Russian occupiers.

He also paid special tribute to the defenders for their fight for Ukraine. Zelensky once again honoured the country’s “heroes” by handing over title deeds for flats.