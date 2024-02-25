Ukraine Defence Intelligence rejects reports of Iran ballistic missiles transfer to Russia

“[There are] none. None of this is true,” Budanov said, answering a question about media reports on ballistic missiles supplied by Iran to Russia.

He stated that several such missiles were supplied to Russia by North Korea.

“However, this is also not true when it comes to large-scale applications,” Budanov concluded.

Reuters reported, citing its sources, that Iran has already sent several batches of its surface-to-surface ballistic missile to Russia since the beginning of 2024.

The Iranian permanent mission to the United Nation has announced although Tehran has the legal right to sell ballistic missiles, it has refrained from arms transactions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prevent an escalation of the war.

In a post on its X account, Iran’s UN mission in New York highlighted Tehran’s efforts to defuse tensions in compliance with international law.

“Despite no legal restrictions on ballistic missile sales, Iran is morally obligated to refrain from weapon transactions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prevent fueling the war,” the mission said.

It added that such policy “is rooted in Iran’s adherence to international law and the UN Charter.”