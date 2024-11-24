Ukraine has lost over 40% of territory captured in Russia’s Kursk: Report

“At most, we controlled about 1,376 square kilometres, now of course this territory is smaller. The enemy is increasing its counterattacks,” the source told Reuters.

“Now we control approximately 800 square kilometres. We will hold this territory for as long as is militarily appropriate.”

Ukraine first gained a foothold in Kursk Oblast during a surprise incursion into the Russian region in early August. Since then, Russia has launched extensive counterattacks in an effort to take back the region.

NATO allies believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aiming to recapture territory lost in Kursk Oblast before US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, The Telegraph reported, hoping to gain leverage in future peace negotiations.

The source added that nearly 60,000 Russian army personnel are currently stationed in Kursk Oblast, planning to reach the border with Sumy Oblast to create a “buffer zone” there, as Ukraine looked to do with its incursion into Kursk Oblast.

Kyiv has previously claimed that about 11,000 North Korean soldiers have joined the counteroffensive in Kursk, with the General Staff source noting that the majority of North Korean soldiers was finalizing training along Russian forces.

As Russia’s attempt to take back Kursk continues to progress, Russia has also intensified its attacks along the eastern front in recent weeks, putting Ukrainian forces under mounting pressure as they struggle to defend key positions.

In total, almost 580,000 Russian soldiers are participating in combat against Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, the deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR), told Interfax Ukraine.