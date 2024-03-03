UK ship attacked by Yemen’s Houthis in Red Sea, sinks

The Yemeni forces announced they attacked the Rubymar on Feb.18, with several naval missiles in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a strategic waterway linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The cargo ship had been drifting northward when it came under attack.

Yemen said the Rubymar sank late Friday as stormy weather took hold over the Red Sea.

The cargo ship was abandoned for 12 days, even after Yemen warned that the vessel “is in a tragic situation and is on the verge of sinking after water leaked into the engine room”.

Yemeni officials had warned about “a major environmental disaster if it sinks”.

Yemen has targeted ships either owned by the Israeli regime or sailing toward Israeli ports in a strong gesture sympathetic to Palestinians in Gaza over the past few months.

The Yemenis have made it clear that they will not hesitate to carry out qualitative operations against all hostile targets in defense of their homeland and in reaffirmation of their unwavering support for the Palestinian nation.

They stressed earlier that strikes targeting those ships in the Red Sea will not stop unless the regime ends its genocidal campaign.

International shipping companies, however, are safe to sail in the area if they are neither owned by Israel nor destined for ports in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to the Yemeni Armed Forces.

Yemen has also censured the United States over its unqualified support for Israel amid the ground and air strikes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, holding Washington accountable for the rising tensions in the Red Sea.

“The United States is primarily responsible for the Israeli onslaught [against Palestinians] in the Gaza Strip, as well as the increasing tensions in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait due to its singled out political, military and logistic support for the Zionist regime,” Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement on Saturday.

“Washington has even prevented the UN Security Council from performing its role as regards safeguarding international peace and security,” it added.

The ministry went on to condemn the rise in Israeli atrocities and war crimes against Gazans, including the recent attack on a crowd waiting for food in Gaza City which killed more than 100 Palestinians.

“The [Sana’a-based] National Salvation Government, in light of Israeli aggression supported by the US and Britain, will continue to stop vessels with commercial ties to Israel or heading towards ports in the occupied territories [from sailing in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea].”

“It will stop the campaign once the military aggression [against Gaza] comes to an end, and humanitarian aid, foodstuff, medical supplies and fuel could enter the territory without any restrictions,” the statement also read.