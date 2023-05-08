UAE signs nuclear agreements with Chinese companies

The UAE, which is hosting the COP28 climate summit this year and wants to get 6% of its energy needs from nuclear as part of its 2050 net zero plan, has previously said China would be a key partner in its energy transition plan.

The three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) cover cooperation in nuclear energy operations, in high temperature gas-cooled reactors, and in nuclear fuel supply and investment, ENEC announced on Sunday.

They were signed with China’s Nuclear Power Operations Research Institute, the China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas, and the China Nuclear Energy Industry Corporation.

The UAE is already building the Arab world’s first multi-unit operating nuclear energy plant, the Barakah plant in Abu Dhabi, being constructed by Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO).

When completed Barakah will have four reactors with 5,600 megawatts (MW) of total capacity – equivalent to around 25% of the UAE’s peak demand.