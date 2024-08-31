Two Iranian Paralympic athletes promoted to silver medals after protests

On the second day of the Paralympic Games on Friday, the Men’s Shot Put Throw competition was held in the F55 class, where Zafar Zaker got the fourth place with a record of 11.88 meters and the other Iranian athlete, Hamed Ameri, was ranked seventh with a record of 11.37 meters.

However, after the official results were announced, the Iranian officials protested the performance of two athletes from Serbia and Poland who had won silver and bronze medals.

The protest was accepted and all the records of the Serbian shot put thrower and the main record of the Polish thrower were declared invalid, which put Zaker in the second place.

Meanwhile, Iran’s female club thrower in the F32 class with a record of 26.29 meters wrested back the silver medal after the Iranian officials had a point questioning the Polish athlete’s performance.

65 Iranian athletes in 10 sports fields are participating in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which started on August 28 and will run through September 8.

The Iranian team, with three silver medals, so far ranks 30th on the table.