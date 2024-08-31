IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSport

Two Iranian Paralympic athletes promoted to silver medals after protests

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian shot put thrower Zafar Zaker, who was given a controversial fourth position, and club thrower Parastoo Habibi who had been awarded a bronze medal in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games were granted silver medals after their protests were accepted as valid by the revision committee.

On the second day of the Paralympic Games on Friday, the Men’s Shot Put Throw competition was held in the F55 class, where Zafar Zaker got the fourth place with a record of 11.88 meters and the other Iranian athlete, Hamed Ameri, was ranked seventh with a record of 11.37 meters.

However, after the official results were announced, the Iranian officials protested the performance of two athletes from Serbia and Poland who had won silver and bronze medals.

The protest was accepted and all the records of the Serbian shot put thrower and the main record of the Polish thrower were declared invalid, which put Zaker in the second place.

Meanwhile, Iran’s female club thrower in the F32 class with a record of 26.29 meters wrested back the silver medal after the Iranian officials had a point questioning the Polish athlete’s performance.

Two Iranian Paralympic athletes promoted to silver medals after protests

65 Iranian athletes in 10 sports fields are participating in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which started on August 28 and will run through September 8.

The Iranian team, with three silver medals, so far ranks 30th on the table.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks