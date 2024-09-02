Turkey applied to join BRICS: Report

Turkey has applied to join BRICS, Bloomberg has reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, Turkey is trying to strengthen its influence in the world and expand relations with developing countries.

Bloomberg recalled that the issue of expansion of the association may be considered at the upcoming BRICS summit, which will be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

The view of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration is that the geopolitical center of gravity is shifting away from developed economies, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to comment.

The country’s new diplomatic push reflects its aspirations to cultivate ties with all sides in a multipolar world, while still fulfilling its obligations as a key member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, they added.

Straddling Europe and Asia, Turkey submitted an application to join BRICS some months ago amid frustration over a lack of progress in its decades-old bid to join the European Union, the people noted. The bid is also partly a result of rifts with fellow NATO members after Turkey maintained close links with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the people stated.

“Turkey can become a strong, prosperous, prestigious and effective country if it improves its relations with the East and the West simultaneously,” Erdogan said in Istanbul over the weekend.

“Any method other than this will not benefit Turkey, but will harm it,” he added.

The BRICS grouping, named after Brazil, Russia, India and China and South Africa, includes some of the biggest emerging economies.

It got four new members at the start of this year when Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt joined its ranks. Saudi Arabia was invited to join, though the kingdom is yet to do that.

The group’s further enlargement could be discussed during a summit in Kazan, Russia, from Oct. 22-24, said the people. Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey’s close ally Azerbaijan are among other countries looking to join.

The BRICS touts itself as an alternative to what its members see as Western-dominated institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. New members can potentially get access to financing through its development bank as well as broaden their political and trading relationships.