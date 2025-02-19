Tunisian qanun player praises similarities between Iranian, Tunisian melodies

She believes that Iranian and Tunisian musical melodies have striking similarities and aims to bridge the two musical traditions through her performances.

With a strong passion for Iranian traditional music, Al-Farsi said she has befriended many Iranian musicians and is familiar with their works, adding she has even performed with them in Europe, which introduced her to the Fajr International Music Festival.

Al-Farsi highlightd her admiration for the qanun playing style of Iranian musician Simin Agharazi and her love for the santur, inspired by Parviz Meshkatian’s works.

She believes that the shared roots between Iranian and Tunisian music create similar emotional tones and melodies, allowing composers from both cultures to create alike tunes.

Al-Farsi also appreciated the global recognition of Iranian musicians such as Kayhan Kalhor, Hossein Alizadeh, and Mohammad Reza Shajarian.

She expressed her gratitude for the warm reception in Iran, adding she is eager to collaborate with Iranian artists during the festival.

Al-Farsi clarified that, while her name often confuses Iranians due to its similarity to Persian names, she is Tunisian.