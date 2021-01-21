Trump Relegated to ‘Dustbin’, but Soleimani’s Memory ‘Shines on’: Zarif

Iran says Donald Trump, who left the White House on Wednesday, will be “relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace” for assassinating Iranian anti-terror commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, while the latter’s memory will continue to “shine on”.

“Trump, [his secretary of state Mike] Pompeo and Co. are relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace. But the memories of Gen Soleimani and the 1000s murdered, maimed and starved of food and meds by Trump’s state — and economic — terrorism and crimes against humanity, will shine on,” Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.

“Perhaps new folks in DC have learned,” he added, referring to President Joe Biden who took office earlier in the day.

Zarif also retweeted a tweet by General Soleimani’s daughter Zeinab, in which she sent a goodbye message to the outgoing US president.

“Mr. Trump, you murdered my father, the General who led the victorious war against ISIS/Al-Qaeda, with the perverse hope that you will be seen as some sort of hero but instead you are defeated, isolated & broken – viewed not as a hero, but one who lives in fear of foes. The irony!”

Earlier in the day, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Trump registered state terrorism on America’s official record by openly accepting responsibility for the assassination of General Soleimani in a third country.

“We had [never before] seen a US president explicitly announcing that he had assassinated a senior military commander who was a guest in a third country,” Rouhani told a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

“With what this stupid terrorist did, ‘state terrorism’ was inscribed on the forehead of the United States. Today is the end of the political life of the individual who violated international law and [US] obligations for four years,” Rouhani added.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, were assassinated along with their companions in a US terror drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

Both commanders were highly popular because of the key role they played in eliminating the ISIS Takfiri terrorist in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.