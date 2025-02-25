Iran FM: Direct talks with U.S. impossible under maximum pressure

Araghchi underscored Iran’s close consultation with Russia regarding nuclear negotiations, stating that Iran will not engage in direct talks with the U.S. as long as Washington continues its maximum pressure campaign.

He highlighted the rapid progress in Iran-Russia economic relations, announcing that the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission is set to convene in April.

Araghchi condemned Israeli actions in Gaza and reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the resistance axis in the region.

Lavrov also welcomed the strengthening of Iran-Russia ties, emphasizing the importance of the Rasht-Astara railway project in establishing the North-South Transport Corridor.

He also praised Iran’s balanced stance on the Ukraine conflict and reiterated Moscow’s commitment to resolving global disputes based on the UN Charter.

Lavrov expressed hope that diplomacy could still play a role in reviving the JCPOA, provided that negotiations are conducted without threats or coercion.

Lavrov stressed that resolving the Syrian crisis is impossible without the involvement of Russia, Iran, and China.

Regarding Ukraine, he thanked Iran for its measured position, attributing the crisis to NATO’s expansionism and Western interference.

Lavrov concluded by confirming that Moscow had shared details of its latest contacts with the U.S., particularly regarding Ukraine, with Iran.