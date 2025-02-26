IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iran denies Russian FM, Qatari Emir carried messages from US

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi clarified on Wednesday that neither Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, nor the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, carried messages from the US during their recent visits to Tehran.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Araghchi said that Lavrov, in his Tuesday trip, provided a detailed report on Russia’s negotiations with the US and other regional actors but did not convey any messages.

Araghchi emphasized that his discussions with Lavrov focused extensively on regional issues and bilateral cooperation.

He also addressed Iran’s ongoing nuclear negotiations with the three European countries -UK, Germany and Franc- noting that talks in Geneva earlier this week covered nuclear issues and other matters.

The Iranian foreign minister acknowledged the complexities of the negotiations, stating that they would continue despite challenges.

Regarding US pressure aginst Iran, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s longstanding position, asserting that Tehran will not negotiate under “maximum pressure.”

He highlighted Iran’s resilience in the face of sanctions, stating that the country has charted its path of progress independently. However, he added that Iran remains open to dialogue based on mutual respect.

Araghchi also addressed regional dynamics, stressing the need for continuous consultations among regional players.

He mentioned his recent engagements with Persian Gulf Cooperation Council officials, the UN secretary-general, and others, underscoring the importance of sustained diplomacy in addressing complex regional issues.

