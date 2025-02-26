Leader’s advisor: Iran open to talks only based on mutual respect, equal footing

Kharrazi added that Iran will only sit at the negotiating table with Western governments if the talks are based on mutual respect and on equal footing.

The director of Iran’s Strategic Council of Foreign Relations further referred to the US maximum pressure policy against Iran and US President Donald Trump’s imposition of new sanctions on the Islamic Republic, noting that Tehran has no choice but to exercise maximum patience.

Kharrazi said Iran is ready for talks if the other side is ready for genuine negotiations, but that is not the case currently.

He added m it’s Trump’s policy to give orders to the other side and he expects they only obey his orders, which is at odds with the spirit of the Iranians and revolutionaries.

The former Iranian foreign minister said the conditions are not ripe for talks now due to Trump’s behavior and talks with the US under the current circumstances only means surrender.

Kharrazi underlined that Iran must resist so that the US comes forward for talks based on mutual respect.