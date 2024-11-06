Trump inching closer to election win, thanks American people

Trump has declared victory in the 2024 US presidential election, after securing wins in key battleground states. Addressing supporters from the stage at his Mar-a-Lago residence, the Republican candidate called his movement the greatest “of all time”.

“This will truly be the golden age of America,” he said, adding, “This is a magnificent victory for the American people, which will allow us to make America great again.”

“We’ve made history for a reason tonight,” the Republican candidate continued.

“We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible and it is now clear that we’ve achieved the most incredible political thing. Look what happened! Is this crazy?”

Trump thanked the people for choosing him as the 47th president of the United States and promised to fight for every citizen “every single day… with every breath in my body”. He vowed to lead the country to a prosperous and safe future. He predicted that he will win 315 electoral college votes, as well as the popular vote, once the final tally is made.

Trump expressed his gratitude to senior members of his campaign who were present on the stage with him, saying he picked the right people to achieve victory.

The Republican Party is also set to secure a majority in the Senate, which Trump credited to his ‘MAGA movement’. The GOP will also likely retain control of the House, he added, thanking Speaker Mike Johnson for doing a “terrific job” in his position.

Trump also praised his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, for going “into the enemy camp” and doing interviews with media outlets that are seen as hostile to Republicans, including CNN and MSNBC.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, has not conceded defeat as of the time of writing. Trump gave his victory speech while three electoral votes shy of the 270 threshold needed to win.