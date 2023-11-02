Thursday, November 2, 2023
Transport corridor protocol linking China to Europe via Iran sealed in historic deal

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Railroad

The 12th Minister of Transport meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) convened in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, culminating in the historic signing of the transport corridor protocol connecting China to Europe via Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Turkey.

Representatives, including an envoy from Iran, formalized agreements on unified tariffs, streamlined transport procedures, and border processes aimed at bolstering the east-west transit route’s efficacy.

Amid discussions, the focus centered on financing infrastructure projects, particularly with the Asian Development Bank’s involvement.

Dialogue encompassed strengthening regional corridors and addressing missing links, emphasizing routes connecting key cities such as Tehran, Islamabad, Istanbul, and Almaty, and further bolstering east-west corridors linking China to Europe and Caspian Sea routes.

Additionally, considerations were made to adapt to pandemic-related disruptions and geopolitical shifts affecting transport systems in the ECO region.

Iran’s representative, Shahriar Afandizadeh, introduced the Iran Transportation Initiative, underscoring its potential to facilitate safe and affordable regional access.

Concluding the meeting, ministers highlighted the need for enhanced transportation and transit development in the region.

The 13th Minister of Transport meeting is set to take place in Tehran, marking the continued commitment to advancing regional connectivity.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

