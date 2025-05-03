Tractor FC crowned champions of Iran’s Premier League for first time

The championship was sealed after second-place Sepahan lost to Gol Gohar, leaving Tractor uncatchable with two matches remaining.

Fans in the northeastern Iranian city of Tabriz, where the club is based, flooded the streets in celebration, setting off fireworks and dancing in jubilation.

Club CEO Mohammad Reza Zonouzi announced plans for a public victory celebration in the city.

Under Croatian coach Dragan Skočić, Tractor secured direct qualification for next season’s AFC Champions League Elite.

The Croatian coach, who previously led Iran’s national team to the 2022 World Cup before being replaced, redeemed himself by guiding Tractor to historic success.

Key signings, including ex-Persepolis stars Alireza Beiranvand, Mehdi Torabi, and Danial Esmaeilifar, bolstered the squad.

With 64 points from 28 matches, Tractor lead Sepahan (56 points), while Persepolis, Foolad, and Gol Gohar round out the top five.

The triumph marks a milestone for the club, backed heavily by investor Zonouzi in recent years but falling short of the league title until now.