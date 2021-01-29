Total Cases of COVID-19 Infection in Iran Hit 1.4 Million: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 6,573 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 1,405,414.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 71 patients since Thursday noon, raising the overall death toll to 57,807.

So far, Lari added, 1,196,374 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,990 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 9,176,899 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.