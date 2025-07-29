Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Top military chief: Iran fully prepared to counter any new US or Israeli aggression

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abdulrahim Mousavi

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, declared that Iran is fully prepared to respond decisively to any renewed aggression by the US or Israel, emphasizing a deep distrust in their promises or commitments.

In a phone call with Tajikistan’s Defense Minister, General Emomali Sobirzoda, General Mousavi expressed gratitude for Tajikistan’s support during Iran’s war with the US and Israeli last month.

He also acknowledged the historical and cultural bonds between the two nations, affirming Iran’s intent to deepen military cooperation.

General Sobirzoda, for his part, extended condolences over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri and other Iranian commanders and civilians during the Israeli and US aggression, describing their deaths as a great loss for both nations.

He also reaffirmed the brotherly ties between Iran and Tajikistan, based on shared cultural, linguistic, and historical roots.

General Mousavi described the 12-day war as a blatant act of aggression, highlighting that the US and Israel failed to achieve their objectives despite intense military operations.

He said their request for a ceasefire proved the strength of Iranian resistance and its readiness to confront any future threats.

