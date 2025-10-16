Top Iranian lawmaker defends decision to skip Sharm el-Sheikh summit

Speaking on a live political talk show on Wednesday evening, Ebrahim Azizi stated that attending the summit would have required Iranian officials to engage in dialogue, or even pose for a photograph, with the US president, whom he castigated for waging war along with Israel against Iran.

“Those who say we should have been there do not understand America,” he said.

Azizi criticized the notion of “peace” promoted by Washington, describing it as “arrogant and humiliating.”

He emphasized that Iran’s absence from the gathering was the best course of action, as taking part would not have advanced the country’s interests.

The summit in Sharm el-Sheikh brought together regional and international leaders to discuss developments in the Middle East.

Iran’s decision not to participate has drawn mixed reactions domestically, but Azizi insisted that avoiding engagement with the US was consistent with Tehran’s principles and strategic considerations.