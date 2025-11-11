IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Top Iranian general warns US, Israel of stronger strikes if new war erupts; praises state media role in recent conflict

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Missile Attack Israel

Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, warned that Iran would deliver more severe blows if another war occurs, while praising national broadcast services for their role during the 12-day conflict with the US-Israeli coalition in June.

Speaking during a visit to Iran’s public broadcaster, IRIB, General Mousavi said the armed forces had focused on deterrence and acted to “deter and punish” the adversary in the recent confrontation.

“To date we have pursued deterrence and imposed costs on the enemy. From this point forward, should aggression recur, the next phase of our response will be aimed at inflicting serious hardship on the aggressor,” he said.

General Mousavi commended IRIB staff for maintaining broadcasts and bolstering public morale amid attacks, describing the media’s work as closely aligned with military needs and vital to national resilience.

IRIB president Peyman Jebelli joined General Mousavi in praising public participation during the conflict and highlighted the broadcaster’s uninterrupted programming despite direct threats.

General Mousavi stressed that Iran’s doctrine remains defensive and that the country does not seek to initiate war, but asserted readiness to respond decisively to any future aggression, underlining the armed forces’ reliance on public solidarity and the Leader’s guidance.

