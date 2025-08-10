Sunday, August 10, 2025
IFP Exclusive

Top Iran MP: Time of Iran-US talks not determined, negotiations not amount to retreat

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran US Flags

Ebrahim Azizi, Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran’s Parliament, has rejected the notion that negotiations with the US equate to retreat, stressing that the Islamic Republic has always participated in talks from a position of strength while the other side has repeatedly violated its commitments.

Azizi said Iran has never feared dialogue but emphasized that the continuation of talks depends on the counterpart’s adherence to negotiating principles. He noted that no date or venue has been set for the next round, and it is possible that talks with an uncommitted party may be deemed unacceptable.

Azizi reaffirmed that uranium enrichment is Iran’s inalienable right and will not be subject to negotiation, though the level and percentage of enrichment could be discussed.

He highlighted the vital role of nuclear technology in various fields, stressing it must not be taken from the Iranian people.

He called for permanent guarantees in any sanctions-lifting agreement.

Azizi also warned that any further miscalculation by enemies would prompt a decisive and crushing Iranian response.

