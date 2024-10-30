Top diplomat says Israel utilized US-provided flight route over Iraq to attack Iran

Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the presence of the US Air Force in the region is a reality that assisted the Israeli regime in its assault on Iran.

Referring to his visit to regional countries before the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran, the top Iranian diplomat added that Iraqi officials had reassured him that they would not allow others to use their soil and airspace against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He mentioned that Tehran is in contact with Iraqi officials and other states in this regard, adding that they have lodged a protest with the United Nations and other competent organizations as a follow-up.

Araghchi noted that there is currently a unified voice against the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, which has led to a de-escalation of tensions, thanks to the active diplomacy of the Islamic Republic over the past month.

He stated that recent contacts with European countries have opened doors for cooperation regarding regional developments, Ukraine, and the nuclear talks.

Voicing hope for the resumption of nuclear talks, the Iranian foreign minister added that Europe seems reluctant in this regard.

He also slammed the European states’ stance on the execution of the ringleader of a terrorist group in Iran, which was responsible for a bomb blast in the Iranian city of Shiraz, where 14 people were martyred and more than 200 others injured sixteen years ago.

Araghchi affirmed that there is no doubt about the terrorist nature of this group.

The Iranian minister stated that the European states, which claim to advocate human rights, are defending a terrorist in this case, which is unacceptable to us.