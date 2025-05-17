Three Iranians in Britain charged after counter-terrorism investigation

Scotland Yard announced a counter-terrorism investigation had led to three Iranian men being charged for engaging in conduct likely to assist the foreign intelligence service between 14 August 2024 and 16 February 2025.

They were arrested on Saturday 3 May. The trio, who have all given London addresses, are due to appear in court on Saturday.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 39, of St John’s Wood, Farhad Javadi Manesh, 44, of Kensal Rise, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 55, of Ealing, will appear before magistrates at Westminster, the Metropolitan police said.

Sepahvand was also charged with engaging in conduct; surveillance, reconnaissance and open-source research, intending to commit serious violence against a person in the UK.

Manesh and Noori have also been charged with engaging in surveillance and reconnaissance, with the intention of committing serious violence against a person in the UK.

Another man, arrested on Friday 9 May under the National Security Act, was released without charge on Thursday.

Commander Dominic Murphy, from the Met’s counter-terrorism command, stated: “These are extremely serious charges under the National Security Act, which have come about following what has been a very complex and fast-moving investigation.

“Since the men were arrested two weeks ago, detectives have been working around the clock and we have worked closely with colleagues in the CPS to reach this point. We have been in contact with the individuals directly affected, and we continue to provide them with support.”

“Now that these men have been charged I would urge people not to speculate about this case, so that the criminal justice process can run its course,” he added.

Frank Ferguson, the head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime and counter-terrorism division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Service’s counter terrorism command, we have authorised criminal charges against three Iranian nationals.”