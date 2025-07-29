The Leader: Iran displayed strength during war with Israel, US

Speaking at a memorial ceremony in Tehran attended by the families of martyrs, government officials, and citizens, Ayatollah Khamenei said the war demonstrated Iran’s unmatched resilience and the strength of its foundations.

“If others had only heard of our strength before, now they have felt it up close,” he stated.

He emphasized that the root of hostility from global powers, particularly the US, lies not in Iran’s nuclear activities, but in the nation’s deep commitment to faith, knowledge, and unity under Islam.

“What they claim about nuclear issues and human rights are mere pretexts,” he said.

The Leader reiterated Iran’s determination to continue advancing in both religion and science, asserting that these two pillars will guide the nation to further progress.

The war started with the Israeli aggression on June 13 that claimed the lives of several top Iranian military commanders and scientists among over a thousand fatalities.