Ten Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza ambush

Itzhak Ben Basat, 44, the head of the Golani Brigade’s commander’s team, was killed on Tuesday in an ambush by Palestinian fighters in Gaza’s Shejaiya neighbourhood, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups.

Ben Basat is the most senior Israeli officer to be killed in Gaza since the ground invasion was launched in late October.

The Israeli army confirmed the deaths of eight other soldiers in northern Gaza, including a commander of the Golani regiment, two company commanders, a platoon commander, a company commander, and three combat soldiers.

Since launching its ground offensive in late October, 115 Israeli soldiers have been killed, while more than 300 soldiers were killed in the Hamas-led attack of 7 October. More than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its bombardment of Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Among Israel’s casualties since the offensive started, 20 Israeli soldiers died from so-called friendly fire and other accidents, according to new data released by the Israeli army on Tuesday.

Most of these soldiers were killed due to mistaken identification in air strikes, tank shelling, and gunfire, the army added.