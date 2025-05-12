Tehran to host world’s largest street football tournament Friday

The one-day event will kick off at 8 a.m. and run until 8 p.m., featuring thousands of amateur teams from across Tehran. So far, over 2,500 teams have registered, and organizers expect that number to grow to nearly 4,000 by the start of the tournament. Approximately 220 teams will advance to the final round.

The tournament is part of a broader initiative in Tehran aimed at promoting public sports and social cohesion.

Alongside the football event, the organizers are also planning a massive choir performance involving 24,000 teenagers, commemorating 24,000 martyrs from Tehran.

With the support of some 500 referees, the competition will be managed in stages – from regional preliminaries to the final matches at sunset. A prize pool of 1.8 billion rials (approximately $3,000) has been announced, with special awards planned.