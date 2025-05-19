Tehran raps Washington’s flip-flop, scorns US negotiator’s push for zero enrichment

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Esmaeil Baqaei hit back at US special envoy Steve Witkoff for claiming that any deal between the US and Iran must include an agreement not to enrich uranium.

“The issue of enrichment as part of the natural cycle of Iran’s nuclear industry is by no means negotiable,” he underscored.

“Enrichment is not a fantasy. Enrichment is a technology and requirement for making sure that Iran’s nuclear industry will go on uninterruptedly,” Baqaei stated, stressing that Iran will never forgo its legitimate right to enrichment.

Likening the change in the US’ policies to a game of snakes and ladders, the spokesman said whenever Iran conceives that good understanding has been shaped in the talks, the US negotiators change their stances after returning home.

Such a flip-flop raises doubts about the US’ seriousness in the talks with Iran, he added.

Deploring the fresh sanctions imposed by the US against Iran, the spokesman said a difficult part of talks with the Americans is that they do not remain committed to anything.

Every new package of sanctions against Iran amounts to crimes against humanity and proves that the US feels hostility toward Iranians. “One should not trust their (US’) claim of being serious in diplomacy.”

Reiterating Iran’s seriousness in the talks, Baqaei said the country’s nuclear program is totally peaceful and Tehran has nothing to hide, which is why it has opted for a diplomatic approach.

“While the continuation of the (US) sanctions is not going to have any influence on Iran’s determination, it only raises questions about the US’ seriousness,” he concluded.

Iran and the US have held four rounds of talks since April 12, mediated by Oman, with the purpose of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.