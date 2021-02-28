Tehran Warns IAEA against Adopting Anti-Iran Resolution

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has warned the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) against issuing a resolution on Iran at the upcoming meeting of its Board of Governors.

Ali-Akbar Salehi said if the IAEA adopts a resolution against Iran in reaction to the country stopping its voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, Iran will show a proper response.

“A letter has also been sent [to the IAEA] in this regard,” he added.

He further referred to a recent agreement between the AEOI and the IAEA, and said, “The appendix to the statement on the agreement with the IAEA about Iran’s stopping the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol based on the Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions Act is confidential.”

“No special conditions have been set in this regard, and due to the precise information mentioned in this appendix about the list of the installations and monitoring cameras, and because of security considerations and the necessity of key Iranian facilities remaining clandestine, this appendix