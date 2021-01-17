Tehran Vows to Sue US If It Keeps Harrassing Iranian Diplomats

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman says Tehran has officially warned the United States that it will bring a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against that country if it continues its illegal actions against Iranian diplomats.

In a statement on Saturday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran has issued an official memorandum in that regard and submitted it through the Tehran embassy of Switzerland, which represents US interests in Iran.

“In this memo, the American side has been warned that Iran will bring the US to the International Court of Justice if Washington fails to stop its illegal actions against Iranian diplomats at international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) whose headquarters are located on US soil,” the spokesman said.

“It has been a long time that the US government has, in breach of international law, imposed many restrictions on Iranian diplomats and their families at international organizations in the Unties States, and these actions have disrupted and obstructed the performance of diplomats of Iran and several other countries,” the spokesman underlined.

“Despite its commitments as a host of several international organizations, the US has never been a good host, and has, through the history of the UN, tried to harass and annoy the diplomats as wells families and children of the diplomats of countries with which it has bilateral differences,” he said.