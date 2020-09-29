Tehran Urges Madrid to Fight ‘Virus of US Unilateralism’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has met Spain’s new Ambassador to Tehran Luis Felipe Fernández de la Peña and received his credentials.

In the Tuesday meeting, the president described Tehran-Madrid ties as growing and developing, expressed hope economic relations between the two sides will further expand without being affected by the United States’ unilateral and illegal sanctions.

“Many world countries are affected by two viruses: COVID-19 and the US unilateralism,” President Rouhani said.

“We should all unite and help each other in order to counter these two viruses,” he noted.

The new Spanish ambassador, in turn, said relations between Tehran and Madrid are good, but are not on a par with the two countries’ potentialities, adding mutual ties should further flourish, especially on the economic front.

The ambassador said his country supports the 2015 Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and believes the agreement has no replacement.

He said everyone should seek to preserve the JCPOA, adding Spain as well as Europe back efforts to preserve the nuclear agreement and to see the deal produce the desired results.