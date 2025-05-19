Tehran summons UK chargé d’affaires over ‘unlawful detention’ of Iranian nationals

In response to the suspicious and unjustified detention of several Iranian nationals in the United Kingdom, the baseless charges brought against them, and the unfounded allegations leveled against the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the UK Chargé d’Affaires in Tehran (in the absence of the ambassador) was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday afternoon by Shahram Ghazizadeh, Director of the Third Western Europe Department of the Foreign Ministry.

During the summoning, Ghazizadeh formally conveyed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strong protest against the aforementioned arrests and the baseless accusations directed at the Iranian government, while also requesting an explanation from the British government regarding the legal basis and justification for the arrests of Iranian nationals.

Underscoring the principled and responsible conduct of the Islamic Republic of Iran in observing local laws and regulations, Ghazizadeh stated that the detention of Iranian nationals and the attribution of charges to them in the absence of any evidence or substantiating proof—coupled with the deliberate withholding of timely notification to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the obstruction of consular access and assistance—constitute a flagrant violation of established norms of international law and human rights.

He called upon the British government to observe its obligations under relevant international treaties, including the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

The Director of the Third Western Europe Department further stressed that responsibility for the adverse consequences of such conduct—which appears politically motivated and aimed at exerting pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran—lies with the British government.