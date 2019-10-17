Tehran, Tokyo Discuss Issues of Mutual Interest

At the Wednesday meeting the two sides exchanged views and discussed issues of mutual interest.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister offered his condolences to the Japanese people and government on the recent flood in Japan.

Earlier, the two sides met in Tehran back in August. In that meeting, the Iranian foreign minister referred to the good and constructive relations between Tehran and Tokyo and the landmark visit of the Japanese prime minister to Tehran and his meeting with Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing the continuation of consultations with Japan on the bilateral relations and regional issues.