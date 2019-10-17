Tehran, Tokyo Discuss Issues of Mutual Interest

Emad Askarieh
Mohammad Javad Zarif and Japan's Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori

Japan’s Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori has held negotiations with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran.

At the Wednesday meeting the two sides exchanged views and discussed issues of mutual interest.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister offered his condolences to the Japanese people and government on the recent flood in Japan.

Earlier, the two sides met in Tehran back in August. In that meeting, the Iranian foreign minister referred to the good and constructive relations between Tehran and Tokyo and the landmark visit of the Japanese prime minister to Tehran and his meeting with Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing the continuation of consultations with Japan on the bilateral relations and regional issues.

Emad Askarieh has worked as a journalist since 2002. The main focus of his work is foreign policy and world diplomacy. He started his career at Iran Front Page Media Group, and is currently serving as the World Editor and the Vice-President for Executive Affairs at the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website.
   
   

