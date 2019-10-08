Tehran to Sue Washington over Violation of JCPOA

Laya Joneydi said the legal department of the government has called on the country’s macroeconomic departments to assess the damages caused by the JCPOA violations to take legal action against the US and remedy it.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has raised the issue of the US’ re-imposition of cruel sanctions despite an agreement before the International Court of Justice in The Hague and an interim order was issued in favour of Iran,” she told ICANA.

“According to the legal department of the government, Tehran is seeking compensation for damages; therefore, we are working to document all the damages and provide the conditions for compensation.”

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear accord in May 2018 and re-imposed the sanctions that had been lifted under the nuclear deal. He also ordered new sanctions. In May, he introduced a total ban on Iran’s oil exports.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal, Tehran started the reduction of its commitments based on Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, and set a deadline for Europeans to make up for the US breaches.

Tehran says it cannot remain committed while the other parties fail to stick to their commitments under the agreement.